Saturday, June 1, 2024

Bodil Vanderlinde-Ravn May 2, 1934-May 4, 2024

Posted By on Sat, Jun 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM

  • Bodil Vanderlinde-Ravn, May 2, 1934, to May 4, 2024.

On Saturday night, May 4, 2024, my darling Bodil passed away peacefully of dementia at age 90. When we met in Rhodesia, you had just arrived from Denmark to see your parents who were farming in Rhodesia. She had been a nursery school teacher and director in American Canyon at Noah’s Arc, before working in the kitchen of James Farragut School in Vallejo. I will miss her dearly. And our son Jon also. Our daughter Christine had pre-deceased her in 1981. The house is so quiet without you.

Rest well, my darling.

Your ever loving husband.

Ole Vanderlinde

