Antonio Allen Avelar: 1972-2024

click to enlarge Antonio Allen Avelar, May 21, 1972, to May 1, 2024.

On May 1, Antonio Allen Avelar passed away surrounded by family and loved ones at Providence Hospital.Antonio was born on May 21, 1972, at Trinity Hospital in ArcataHe grew up in Humboldt County alongside his siblings and cousins and attended Arcata High School.Antonio was a loving partner, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend to many. He was fondly called “Goose” or “Uncle Goose” by friends and family.Antonio's hobbies included gardening, bowling and hunting, but his greatest passion was catching perch fish in the ocean waves. He loved the feel of the salty sea air on his face and the ocean waves lapping at his feet. Antonio loved spending time with his family and friends and would often spend hours talking with them. He was a big 49ers fan and enjoyed watching wrestling and old westerns. Breakfast was his favorite meal, and you would often see him at Peppers or the Chalet enjoying his omelets and pancakes.Before his health declined he worked in construction and as a mill worker. Antonio struggled with his health all his life but he didn’t let that get him down. He fought hard against all odds and was the strongest of fighters.Antonio is survived by Laynette Aisetewa, mother Ann Stolpe, step father Kevin Stolpe, sisters Dalana Martin and Darla Dodson, brothers Daniel Dodson and Warren Crawford as well as many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins that all loved him very much.He is preceded in death by his father Antonio P Avelar, brother Dennis Dodson and great-nephew Noah DutcherFamily, friends and loved ones are invited to Antonio’s celebration of life to be held on Saturday, June 1, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Portuguese Hall, 1185 11th St, Arcata, CA, 95521, A potluck dish would be welcomed along with your fondest memory to share.