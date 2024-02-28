Tanya Marissa Rodgers Culbert: 1973-2023

Gone too soon from the lives of family, friends, and others who loved her dearly, Tanya Marissa Rodgers Culbert (nee Pieper) slipped from this mortal earth on December 26, 2023, at the age of 50. After many lengthy stays in and out of Northern California hospitals this past fall, Tanya ultimately succumbed to the ravaging effects of diabetes mellitus, recurring sepsis infections, multiple organ failure and COVID pneumonia. She died at Providence Hospital in Eureka surrounded by her loving and heartbroken family.

Born September 12, 1973, at General Hospital in Eureka to parents JoAnn and John Pieper, Tanya lived her entire life in Humboldt County, attending Arcata schools, graduating as an AHS “Tiger” in 1991.

Tanya was an outgoing, bright young girl growing up, easily making friends, many who remained close life-long attachments. A typical teenager who perfected the teen shrug and eye roll, she nevertheless had an amazing work ethic and determination to succeed. She always had a summer job, but perhaps the most challenging was the summer she joined the California Youth Conservation Corps, donning work shirt, jeans, hardhat and steel-toed boots to clear out brush from local forestland. Her determination that summer went far in helping her save for her first car, a sweet Mazda sports car.

After high school Tanya proved herself to be a “Jill of all trades.” Always fascinated by criminal justice, she obtained an AA from College of the Redwoods, emphasizing in legal justice. She worked for a time in the Law Office of Judith Edison further piquing her interest, and considered a future plan to someday open her own private investigation firm, considering how “Pieper P.I.” would look on her name plate. Perhaps her ultimate challenge was tested by enrolling in the College of the Redwoods Police Academy. This she passed with honors, being awarded Outstanding Defense Tactics cadet.

True to her protean nature, though, Tanya’s vocational aspirations took a 180 degree turn and she entered the real estate business for Coldwell Bankers Sellers Realty under the tutelage of Greg Anderson and Betty Dobkin. Content with real estate, Tanya worked there, married Jimmy Rodgers of Eureka, and the couple adopted a daughter Tiana in 2001 and a son “P.J.” in 2005. Before the middle of that decade, though, Tanya’s marriage had ended and she moved over to Ming Tree Realty in Eureka. She had a house built next door to her father’s house in Fortuna, and helped care for him before he passed.

In 2013, Tanya married Paul Culbert, a Eureka resident who is a native of Dunedin, New Zealand. She absolutely delighted in showing off his “Kiwi” accent, though on visits back to New Zealand it was quickly pointed out to her that her flat American accent was the “funny one.” Paul brought to the marriage his two sons Josh and Aidan, and the Culbert/Rodgers family settled into a larger home in Cutten to accommodate the burgeoning clan of six. Tanya and Paul were fortunate to experience many wonderful tropical trips together, including several trips back to New Zealand— one last spring with the whole family. Tanya and Paul had recently renewed their wedding vows in Kauai for their tenth anniversary.

As Tanya’s health declined, though, she spent more and more time at home, crafting dazzling bejeweled travel mugs, decorative holiday plaques and personalized T-shirts she enjoyed gifting to friends and family. The family purchased a house in Trinity Center and had it remodeled with a swimming pool, and there they spent carefree, edenic weekends.

Tanya is survived by her husband Paul Culbert, her daughter Tiana Rodgers, son Pieper James “P.J.” Rodgers, stepsons Josh and Aidan Culbert (Eureka), her sisters Ylena Shayne of Costa Mesa and Courtney Shayne of Freshwater, her mother and stepfather JoAnn Pieper-Shayne and Dennis Shayne of Eureka, father-in-law Jim Culbert of Dunedin, Aunt Karen Elmendorf of Willows, Aunt Sandra Pieper Larson (George) of Bakersfield, and Aunt Margaret Tokarski of Chico. Tanya is also survived by many loving friends, some of whom have been life-long: “bestie/cousin” Stephanie Elmendorf Cole (Lee) of Willows, Heather Farnham of San Francisco, Tansy Woods of San Diego, Kari Hugo Momoa of Bayside, Elizabeth David Stephens (Greg) of Eureka, Lena Santana Gant (Scott) of Eureka, Mary Ann Lahr Loch (Justin) of McKinleyville, Carly V. Huston (Doug) of Sacramento, Kristy Landry of Eureka, and the many, many other schoolhood friends and Bunco pals she has acquired along the way. Tanya is also survived by cousins Kristin Miranda, Jacqueline Elmendorf Click, David Elmendorf, Evone Dessert Albritton, Tom Tokarski (JoAnne), Pete Tokarski (Julia), Tony Tokarski (Celeste), and a host of second-cousins.

Always outgoing and possessing a wry, wicked sense of humor and big personality, Tanya adored dancing, Billy Idol, Prince, and other 80s music, word games, and fine dining. She was an inveterate “foodie” and wonderful gourmet cook, and her home was always the hub of holiday celebrations. She could always be relied upon to be the life of the party. In that spirit, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life in Tanya’s honor at the Culbert family home, 5444 Northridge, Cutten, on Saturday, March 23. This is a celebration, so bring your fondest memories and “Tanya stories” to share. A small potluck or hors d’oeuvre dish would be welcomed. Drop in starting at 1 p.m., and it is expected to conclude about 5 p.m. Parking is available along the street, but please be mindful not to block neighbor’s driveways. Those who wish to do so many make a small donation in Tanya’s name to the American Diabetes Association.