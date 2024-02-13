William 'Bill' Shewry Jr.: 1932-2024

click to enlarge William "Bill" Shewry Jr., Dec. 5, 1932, to Jan. 12, 2024.

William J. Shewry, Jr. (“Bill”) passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2024, within the comforting walls of his beloved Danville home, surrounded by his devoted children: Steve, Marci, Bob and BillBorn on Dec. 5, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to William L. Shewry, Sr. and Viola Diane Shewry (Lewis), Bill’s early years were marked by the family’s relocation to Ferndale in 1947. Thriving in the intimate setting of Ferndale High School, Bill immersed himself in various activities, excelling in sports such as football, baseball, basketball, tennis and even the shot put on the track team. Beyond athletics, he actively participated in social clubs and showcased his talents in acting, taking on roles in two plays.Graduating from Ferndale Unified High School in 1950, Bill continued his educational journey at Compton Junior College and the University of Southern California before ultimately earning his degree from Long Beach State College. Following this academic pursuit, he dedicated two years to serving in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. His commitment to duty and service culminated in an honorable discharge on Nov. 8, 1956, where he held the rank of 1st Lieutenant.Post-military service, Bill embarked on a fulfilling career, joining the Ortho division of Chevron Chemical Company in 1960 and concluding his remarkable journey as Ortho’s National Sales Manager on Aug. 13, 1992. He cherished the camaraderie of retired colleagues, participating in the monthly luncheons at Luna Loca restaurant.In his retirement, Bill became an active member of the Crow Canyon CountryClub and particularly the Old Crows where he took on a love of golf formingmany lasting friendships. Despite facing health challenges, he remained a regularpresence at the weekly Old Crow lunches held at the Brass Door restaurant. Billplayed a role in establishing the Danville Bocce league, passionately supportingthe Crow Canyon Country Club team. Cribbage, a game dear to his heart, became a cherished tradition during family gatherings and his weekly competitions in the back room of the Alamo Safeway.Retiring early provided Bill the opportunity to indulge in his love for travel,having explored every continent except Antarctica, Bill always loved a new adventure! Both Bill and Lee had a special love of Hawaii which led to a family gathering in Kauai to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Additionally, he held a special place in his heart for the Oakland Raiders, being a dedicated season ticket holder, he enjoyed tailgating before the game clothed head-to toe in Raider gear with a bloody Mary in hand and a big smile on his face. In all aspects of his retirement, Bill embraced life with zest and left a legacy of vibrant experiences and connections.Bill married his high school sweetheart, Lela Anne (“Lee”) Worthington, on Nov. 14, 1954, and they shared nearly 52 years of happiness until Lee’s untimely passing on March 10, 2006. Bill’s life was deeply intertwined with family, making Danville their home in 1970, where he resided for more than 53 years. His home became the hub for countless holidays, emphasizing his profound love for family. His departure leaves a void, and he will be remembered as a remarkably successful, optimistic, kind and compassionate figure — a loving Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandpa, Great Grandpa and friend to so many. Bill Shewry will be deeply missed, his legacy enduring in the hearts of those he touched.In the last 15 years of his life, Bill found companionship with Henrietta “Mimi”Broderick, of Danville, and the family is grateful that Mimi enriched his life duringthis time.Preceded in death by Lee, her parents, his parents, sisters Audrey and Carol, brothers Richard and Charles, Bill is survived by his sister Sandra, her husband Stan, all his children, son Steve’s wife Judy, stepson Andrew, son Bob’s longtime partner Debby, grandchildren Ryan (Jenny), Scott, Alec, Jenna, Amanda, April and Andrew, and great-grandchildren Gentry and Harper.Bill will be interred at the Ferndale Cemetery with an honor guard ceremony beginning at noon on Feb. 19, 2024, followed by a gathering of friends and family at the Ferndale Veterans Hall at 1 p.m.