Monday, January 1, 2024

Steven Lee Branstetter: 1954-2023

Posted By on Mon, Jan 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Steven Lee ''Brundy" Branstetter, Jan. 29, 1954, to Nov. 16, 2023.
  • Steven Lee ''Brundy" Branstetter, Jan. 29, 1954, to Nov. 16, 2023.
Steven Lee Branstetter, 69, died in Redding, California, on Nov. 16, 2023, with his loved ones, Joni and golden retriever Cali, by his side.

Steve (fondly known as Brundy) was born in Ferndale, California on Jan. 29, 1954, to Charles Branstetter and Phyllis (Titus) Branstetter. Steve attended Ferndale schools, proudly graduating from Ferndale High School in 1972. Steve’s first job was at the Fortuna bowling alley, keeping score for his mother’s bowling team, and straightening out the stray bowling pins which the old bowling apparatus failed to stand upright. He then worked at Loleta Creamery for several years while attending College of the Redwoods (CR) part-time. After graduating from CR, he left the creamery and attended Humboldt State University full time, graduating with a degree in Business Administration. Steve then worked as manager of the North Coast Daylight Train in the late ’80s, which ran 1950s-vintage coach train cars from Eureka to Willits. In the early 1990s, Steve was convinced by Bank of Loleta to enter the world of banking, which he stayed with for over 30 years. He worked as a commercial loan officer for several years for Bank of Loleta, which became U.S. Bank. He then was a senior vice president for Scott Valley Bank in Redding, which later became Mechanics Bank. Steve retired in 2020.


In 1993, Steve was set up on a blind date at Eureka Inn with Joni Lucchesi. They soon decided to walk together through life. They moved from their beloved Humboldt County to Redding in 1995, and were married in 1997. Their journey was shared with two feisty cats, Bogey and Buddy, and three adored golden retrievers, Josie, Lacey Lee and current pal Cali. They enjoyed over 30 years of traveling together, golfing, attending Yankees baseball games, and houseboating on Trinity Lake. Joni and Steve’s relationship weathered some hard times, including the death of parents, losing everything in 2018’s Carr fire in Redding, and recently an amicable divorce, after which they remained as close as ever.

Steve was an active member of the Elks Lodge, and of Riverview Golf and Country Club, having recently served on their finance committee. He was an avid golfer, beginning his golf career at College of the Redwoods when he only owned plastic clubs! He quickly upgraded his clubs and he began competitive golfing. Steve competed in the National Oldsmobile Scramble finals at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, finishing in the top 15 in each appearance. This event was considered the best amateur team golf tournament in the nation and started with 125,000 teams trying to make their way to the finals. Prior to golf, Steve was a competitive softball player, and for a few years played on three Humboldt County teams at the same time, rushing back and forth on U.S. Highway 101 to get to his next game in time. Steve was also known for making delicious Italian sausage and salami with his sausage group in Ferndale. He enjoyed leading this annual sausage make for over 40 years.

Steve was preceded in death by his mother Phyllis and father Charles, and infant sister, Cathy Branstetter. He is survived by his former wife, Joni Lucchesi Branstetter, his brother and wife: Dennis and Lenora (Mendes) Branstetter, his sister and husband: Terri (Branstetter) O’Neill and Bill O’Neill, and three nieces and five grand nephews and nieces. He is also survived by his “best” dog ever- Cali.

Many thanks to Steve’s multitude of friends who called, or came to visit in his final days. There are too many to mention, however you know who you are and know how much Steve (Brundy) loved each of you. Special thanks to caretaker Ginger Hill for helping Joni to make it so Steve could spend his final days in the comfort of his home.

Per Steve’s request, no formal services will be held. There will be a casual get together at Lulu’s in Redding on Jan. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. Please drop by anytime to share a story or two. There will also be a time to remember Brundy in Ferndale on Jan. 28, during his annual playoff party at the Palace. Please join us anytime that day for a bit of his infamous prime rib.

If desired, donations can be made in Steve’s name, to the rescue center from which he adopted Cali: Homeward Bound Golden Retriever Rescue & Sanctuary, 7495 Natomas Road, Elverta, California 95626.
