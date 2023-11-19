Daniel H. Pedrotti: 1939-2023

click to enlarge Dean H. Pedtrotti, May 21, 1939, to Oct. 16, 2023.

Dan passed away peacefully at his home in Ferndale, with his wife Dorene by his side.

Dan was born to George and Mary Pedrotti in Ferndale. He was the oldest of five children and grew up on the family dairy on Grizzly Bluff. He attended Grizzly Bluff School and Ferndale High School. He graduated in 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the National Guard and went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. While he was enlisted in the National Guard, he worked for the Humboldt County Roads Department and Rob Renner Logging as a caterpillar operator.

In January of 1964, he married Dorene Renner. They have two children, Grant and Karen.

In November of 1964, they decided to lease a dairy on Grizzly Bluff from the Keohan family, just in time for the 1964 Flood. In 1969 they purchased the dairy, which they operated until their retirement in 2004. Dan was very proud of his dairy and herd of registered Holsteins and Guernsey's. They had award winning cows for milk production and records through the Ferndale Cow Testing Association.

After retiring from the dairy business, he began making hay on their property. He enjoyed employing many hay haulers throughout the years and loved to talk with them and tell stories and jokes. He sold hay to many loyal customers throughout the years. He loved his garden, dahlias and apple orchard. He also enjoyed making sausage with his family, and smoking salmon in his smokehouse for his friends. He enjoyed watching the Giants, 49ers and Warriors play. He loved supporting his grandchildren throughout their youth by attending every sporting event and fair event possible.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Pedrotti, brothers Norman and Don Pedrotti, sister-in-law Mary Pedrotti and niece Vicky Grandy.

He leaves behind his wife Dorene Pedrotti, children Grant Pedrotti (Missy), Karen Hansen (Darren), grandchildren Danielle Hansen (Kyle), Nathan Hansen, brother Sid Pedrotti (Lorraine), sister Sylvia Grandy (Gary), brother-in-law Ed Renner, daughter-in-law Debra Pedrotti, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be a private, family service at the St. Mary's Cemetery in Ferndale. His family would like to thank Dr. Douglas of Open Door in Ferndale and Dan's cancer doctors, Dr. Fellows, Dr. Bernstein and Dr. Luh. Also, Jan Borges for her care in his final nights, and Hospice of Humboldt for their on-going care and support.

If you wish to make memorial donations in Dan's honor, please remember the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department, Church of the Assumption and Hospice of Humboldt.