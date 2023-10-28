Obituaries

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Lane Berti

Posted By on Sat, Oct 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge Lane Berti.
  • Lane Berti.

Originally from Humboldt County, Lane has called Sonoma County his home for the past 36 years. He lived in Petaluma for many years before settling in Penngrove with his wife Barbara.

Born in Scotia, California, to the late Frank and Norma Berti. He grew up in Ferndale, where he attended Assumption Catholic School and Ferndale High School.

Best known for his skills as an electrician, Lane worked in many different industries throughout his career, ultimately achieving his goal of retirement in 2018.

Lane has left behind his wife of 29 years, Barbara Heron-Berti, his daughter Sarah Balyon (Rogér), three grandchildren: Rowen, Cid, and Vada; and his sisters Lyn Berti and Lori Berti-Koches.

His close family also included his sisters-in-law Meghan Heron and Liz Artz (Bill), brother-in-law Doug Heron (Giselle), father-in-law John Heron (Paula) and his late mother-in-law Carleen Heron, nephews Chase and Wayne, and nieces Noelle and Hope. His loss will also be felt deeply by his best bud Martin Kelch.

We will miss his unfiltered commentary, his ability to fix anything, and his dedication to his family and animals.

