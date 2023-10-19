Obituaries

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Lee Dean Higgins: 1945-2023

Posted By on Thu, Oct 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM

click to enlarge Larry Dean Higgins, Dec. 6, 1945, to Aug. 25, 2023.
  • Larry Dean Higgins, Dec. 6, 1945, to Aug. 25, 2023.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 21, from noon to 3 p.m.
The Monday Club
610 Main St., Fortuna

Larry Dean Higgins, Eel River Wailaki, was born Dec. 6, 1945, in Garberville, California, to Anne Lorraine Hunter and Ed Higgins. He was the middle child between older brother Richard Calvin Higgins (deceased) and little sister Jo Anne Higgins Brown Jepson (Laytonville, CA). After his parents divorced the kids were primarily raised by their mother Anne. He said “growing up we lived in every little town between Redway and Eureka ... twice!” He attended many elementary schools during that time. He then attended junior and senior high school in Eureka.

He spent his summers in Briceland, with his grandmother Florence Sutherland Mason Hunter, aunts, uncles and cousins to whom he was fiercely loyal. If one of his cousins had a problem he would settle it as soon as he was able to find the offending party. The Garberville Rodeo or a night out at the Blue Room came with a story to tell, That said ... many of the memories that he loved to share had a recurring theme. A bar, a woman and a fight. Throw a huge bouncer, a jealous husband or boyfriend, his wife showing up, a riot at the Giant, law enforcement or one of his good friends Fred Marshall or Leroy Brown into the mix and there were tales that were retold many times over, with more than one ending in a jury trial. Larry served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Lexington.

He returned home and married Renie Myers and in 1967 they welcomed son Dennis Dean Higgins. He then married Carole Rogers and their daughter Robyn Lynn Higgins was born in 1975. Larry and Carole remained married (twice) for the last 50 years, some of it spent together, some of it spent apart, getting along, not getting along, laughing, arguing, everything in between. At the end of it all, they were friends who loved and cared about each other deeply no matter what. So much so that they couldn’t live without each other. When Carole was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer Larry said to his daughter, “I hope I don’t outlive your mother.” He didn’t. Larry passed away and Carole’s health rapidly declined and she passed away 13 days later.

When Larry was 19 he began his lifelong career as a truck driver, which spanned roughly 50 years. Bettendorf Trucking, Schmidbauer Lumber, Sierra Pacific, Lewis Logging and Lassen Forest Products, to name a few.

In September of 1979 he became a proud Clamper, a charter member of Chapter 101, E Clampus Vitus, of Humboldt County. He still carried his member card in his wallet. Barking at customers from a cage in the back of a pickup truck as they entered JC Penny in downtown Eureka was no problem. His hair getting messed up was the hardest part of the initiation for him.

He lived in Eureka until 1988 and moved to Redding because he liked the heat! Eventually he settled in Anderson, California, for the last 25 years until his passing.

He is predeceased by his mother Anne, father Ed and brother Rick Higgins. Niece Sandra Brown and nephew Corey Jepson. Also, aunts Genevieve Hardy, Edith Gallaway, Evelyn Mayhew and Mae Peacher. Uncles Walt Hunter, Dart Mason and Knockie Mason. Cousins Jr. & Don Mayhew, Bart, Amber & Pete Hardy, Starla Early, Sharon Bearden, Lester Gallaway, and Carol & Herbie Mason. Good friends Denny & Charlene Hicox, Fred Marshall and Bob Scates.

He is survived by his son Dennis Higgins (Allie), daughter Robyn Higgins, step-daughter Lisa Mausa Scates (Rob). Granddaughters Holly Higgins and Mikey Williams. Grandsons Cody Higgins, Robbie Campbell, Ryan Higgins and Jeremy and Bobby Scates. Great grandchildren Tenley Campbell, Hadley Higgins, Sawyer and Weston Scates and one on the way (Ryan). Sister Jo Ann Jepson. Nephews Doug “Buddy” Brown, Larry, Rick and Darren Higgins, Steven Scates and Joey Jepson. Nieces Veronica Higgins, Carol Davis and Cindy Belak. Cousins Rhonda Hardy, Darlene Strachan, Walt “Uncle P” Gallaway, Linda and Florence Mason and John L. Sutherland.

He had a group of good friends at the Firehouse in Anderson that he enjoyed telling his jokes to. Ciera, Chuck, Rick, Dave, Laura and Wendy, thank you for giving him something to look forward to.
