Mel Berti: 1936-2023

MEL BERTI CELEBRATION OF LIFE Oct. 29, 2023 – 1 p.m. RIVERLODGE, 1800 RIVERWALK DR. FORTUNA, CA

Melvin John Berti went to Eternal Life on July 23, 2023, at the age of 84. Mel was a Fortuna native, born and raised in Fortuna. He attended Fortuna schools and has spent much of his life involved in the community and doing things for the betterment of Fortuna.

Mel was a volunteer fireman for the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department for 52 years. He then went on to serve as a commissioner on the board of directors for the Fortuna Fire Protection District. He served on the Fortuna City Council for 28 years, twice serving as mayor. He was named Citizen of the Year in 2005. Mel served on the Fortuna Rodeo Association Board for many years and headed up the Rodeo Barbeque for many years. He was honored as Grand Marshall by the Fortuna Rodeo Association in 2022. He also served as a director of the Humboldt County Fair Association for 14 years.

Mel spent many years involved in sports both coaching and also was a familiar voice on the radio as a broadcaster with both Bill Terry and Tag Wotherspoon, announcing games for local high schools and College of the Redwoods.

Mel will also be remembered by his smile and in his white apron behind the meat counter ready to prepare the perfect cut of meat for his customers.

Mel is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sharon, and five children, Steven (Cheryl), Richard, Allison (Shawn), Jennifer (Owen) and Alex; his brother, Don (Donna) ; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Mel touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.

Donation in Mel’s memory can be made to the Fortuna Volunteer Fire Department, Hydesville Community Church, the Eureka First Church of the Nazarene or a charity of your choosing.