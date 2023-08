Duane 'Tiny' Kempf: 1961-2023

click to enlarge Duane "Tiny" Kempf, July 30, 1961, to June 5, 2023.

Duane Harry Kempf, a life-long resident of Humboldt County, passed away peacefully in his family home in Loleta on June 5 after a long battle with illness at the age of 61.The eldest child of Donald and Doris Kempf, Duane was born on July 30, 1961. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1979, where he had participated in athletics, the FFA Vocational Agriculture Program, as well as worked on the family dairy farm. Duane married Robin Agajanian in 1984 and together they welcomed son Donald Wesley Kempf on Dec. 2, 1985, and daughter Kelli Anna Kempf on March 17, 1988. Duane enjoyed his life as a dairy farmer until well into his 40s. In the early 2000s, he put his lifetime of experience and knowledge in agriculture to new use: sales. He worked with Ag Sales in Arcata before taking a position at Fernbridge Tractor & Equipment where he worked until he retired. Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Doris Kempf and his younger brother Dean Kempf, he is survived by his children Donald Wesley Kempf (37) and Kelli Anna Kempf (35); his sister Denise Ann (Kempf) Regli and her husband Dennis Regli; and niece Kayla Regli.Duane was a good bowler and a good man. He was a man who loved horse racing and. Known affectionately as “Tiny” due to his short stature, standing a mere 6’10, Duane was good-natured, outgoing, an instant friend to everyone and will forever be in the hearts of all who knew him.