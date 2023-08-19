Obituaries

Archives | RSS

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Community

Duane 'Tiny' Kempf: 1961-2023

Posted By on Sat, Aug 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Duane "Tiny" Kempf, July 30, 1961, to June 5, 2023.
  • Duane "Tiny" Kempf, July 30, 1961, to June 5, 2023.

Duane Harry Kempf, a life-long resident of Humboldt County, passed away peacefully in his family home in Loleta on June 5 after a long battle with illness at the age of 61.

The eldest child of Donald and Doris Kempf, Duane was born on July 30, 1961. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1979, where he had participated in athletics, the FFA Vocational Agriculture Program, as well as worked on the family dairy farm. Duane married Robin Agajanian in 1984 and together they welcomed son Donald Wesley Kempf on Dec. 2, 1985, and daughter Kelli Anna Kempf on March 17, 1988. Duane enjoyed his life as a dairy farmer until well into his 40s. In the early 2000s, he put his lifetime of experience and knowledge in agriculture to new use: sales. He worked with Ag Sales in Arcata before taking a position at Fernbridge Tractor & Equipment where he worked until he retired.

Preceded in death by his parents Donald and Doris Kempf and his younger brother Dean Kempf, he is survived by his children Donald Wesley Kempf (37) and Kelli Anna Kempf (35); his sister Denise Ann (Kempf) Regli and her husband Dennis Regli; and niece Kayla Regli.

Duane was a good bowler and a good man. He was a man who loved horse racing and The Big Lebowski. Known affectionately as “Tiny” due to his short stature, standing a mere 6’10, Duane was good-natured, outgoing, an instant friend to everyone and will forever be in the hearts of all who knew him.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to obituaries@northcoastjournal.com at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at mark@northcoastjournal.com or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 17, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 33
Elk Crossing

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation