Gina Francine Bryant Parrish: 1956-2023

Gina Francine Bryant Parrish was born on October 10, 1956, in Eureka, CA to Meredith and Irene Bryant and passed peacefully from this life on July 22, 2023 in Fortuna, CA after an 18- month long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.



The oldest (and only girl) of 3 children, Gina grew up in Ferndale, attending Ferndale Elementary and Ferndale High School, where she made many life-long friends. Gina married her first husband, David, in 1972. Together they had her only child, Sarah in April 1973.



Gina married her second husband, Jay Parrish on May 14, 1995. Gina dedicated her love and her life to Jay and Sarah until she became Gaga to her grandchildren, Connor, Aidan and Lilah when they arrived in 2000, 2002 and 2006; from the moment her first grandchild entered this world, they became the center of her world. Gina worked in administrative positions in several medical and financial offices throughout her life.



In 2002, Gina began caring for her grandchildren full-time while their parents were working. This was Gina’s favorite job ever! She never missed an event for her grandchildren and one could always see her pride for them whenever they walked in a room or she talked about what they were doing. She held a unique relationship with each of her grandchildren and they were so blessed to have her in their lives.



Growing up in a small town like Ferndale naturally leads to lifelong friendships and Gina was no exception, having many friendships that she cherished and that lasted throughout her life.



Gina had a kind and giving heart and never met a stranger. She helped people in so many ways, not the least of which was a listening ear. Gina loved animals, especially cats, and was always surrounded by her sweet pets. Many lives are better for having known Gina and her kind and giving heart.



Gina is survived by: Husband, Jay Parrish; mother, Irene Bryant; daughter, Sarah (John) Annis Ireland; grandchildren, Connor, Aidan and Lilah; uncle Milton Mossi; brother-in-law Larry (Kathy) Parrish; Sisters-in-law Sherry Ridenour, Connie Otis, and Cathey Bryant; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and many good friends who were really just family.



Gina was proceeded in death by: father, Meredith; brothers Jerry and Robert Bryant and her maternal and paternal grandparents.



The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Johnston, the staff at Providence Oncology in Eureka, Dr. Walker at USCF, Dr. Dittmer and the nurses who made her last hours comfortable and peaceful; as well as all who came to visit in her last days.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at 346 Oeschger Road in Ferndale, CA. In lieu of flowers or donations, do something kind for another.