Helmut Gottfried Remiorz: 1948-2022

Helmut Gottfried Remiorz died on his own terms fighting ALS June 13, 2022, 7:57 p.m., surrounded by his close circle of friends and family. Born December 30, 1948 in Miltonburg, Germany.



After joining the peace corps in Peru for two years, Helmut decided to come to California in 1974 in search of a successful life. In 1976 he established an auto business in Arcata called German Motors. 12 years later he became a father and spent his time building his business and raising his son Nikolas K. Remiorz.



Helmut was an active man with his car hobbies and outdoor activities, study, baking, photography, documenting his life, taking in the best of Humboldt County.



There will be a celebration of life showing some of his memories on July 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the Jacoby Storehouse in Arcata, same floor as the Plaza Grill. There will be hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and some of his photography.





