Obituaries

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Helmut Gottfried Remiorz: 1948-2022

Posted By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM

click to enlarge screenshot-2023-06-19-11.16.21-am.png

Helmut Gottfried Remiorz died on his own terms fighting ALS June 13, 2022, 7:57 p.m., surrounded by his close circle of friends and family. Born December 30, 1948 in Miltonburg, Germany.

After joining the peace corps in Peru for two years, Helmut decided to come to California in 1974 in search of a successful life. In 1976 he established an auto business in Arcata called German Motors. 12 years later he became a father and spent his time building his business and raising his son Nikolas K. Remiorz.

Helmut was an active man with his car hobbies and outdoor activities, study, baking, photography, documenting his life, taking in the best of Humboldt County.

There will be a celebration of life showing some of his memories on July 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the Jacoby Storehouse in Arcata, same floor as the Plaza Grill. There will be hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and some of his photography.


  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to obituaries@northcoastjournal.com at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at mark@northcoastjournal.com or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 15, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 24
‘Unapologetically’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation