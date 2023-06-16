Friday, June 16, 2023
Jessica McGuinty: 1976-2023
It is with an extremely heavy heart that we must announce the passing of Jessicurl original product creator and founder Jessica McGuinty. She was 47.
On the evening of June 10, with her loving husband, her father, her amazing doctor and dedicated hospice team by her side, Jessica succumbed to her disease peacefully at her home in Southern California.
For years Jess has been dealing with a number of serious medical maladies. Earlier this year Jess was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, an aggressive collection of inherited disorders that affect connective tissues with a scarcity of treatment options.
We are humbled by the fact that in the time that she was dealing with her diagnosis she was able to see us flourish as a company here in the United States as well as expand our footprint into Canada, The United Kingdom, Australia and the EU.
Over the last few years Jess had taken more of a supporting role in the company to concentrate on her health and left the success of Jessicurl in the capable hands of her hand picked management team. Jessicurl will continue to grow our presences locally and internationally with the newfound vigor of protecting her legacy and keeping her positive spirit alive in all our endeavors.
She forged our community out of the desire to embrace our natural hair and her revolutionary tactics will live forever in all of us as her “Curlies.”
We will be organizing a celebration of her life to be announced at a future date. For more information on Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome or to make a contribution in Jess’ name please visit www.ehlers-danlos.com.
During her time living in Humboldt County, she was also wrote the Hey McGuinty!
advice column for the North Coast Journal
