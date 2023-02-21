Obituaries

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Community

David Lee Fouché: 1945-2023

Posted By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge David Lee Fouché, July 6, 1945, to Feb. 6, 2023.
  • David Lee Fouché, July 6, 1945, to Feb. 6, 2023.
On Monday, Feb. 6, David Lee Fouché passed away, with his loving wife and children by his side, after an unexpected and aggressive cancer diagnosis.

Born in Sacramento on July 6, 1945, to parents Daniel and Lorraine Fouche, David attended grammar school, junior high and McClatchy High School in Sacramento.

David moved to Eureka in 1975, where his faith in Christ led him to join Gospel Outreach Christian Church and pursue his passion of ministry work. David’s love of Christ was his foundation, and on this he built his life, which included an unconditional love for all his cherished family and friends.

David was known well in the local community for his relational outgoing personality, and for his music. Over the course of his life in Humboldt County, David played many professional gigs in local restaurants and pubs. Performing with his guitar, banjo and harmonica while singing his original songs, as well as covers of songs by artists who inspired him over the decades. Most recently David was blessed to lead worship every Sunday at Weott Christian Church.

David is survived by his beloved wife, Merilyn Fouché, and his eight beautiful children, Andrew Fouché (Jessica), Sarah Foster (Damieon), Benjamin Fouché, Matthew Fouché, Nathan Fouché (Victoria), Rachel Fouché, Kathleen Ross-Wood (Dik), Andrew Ross (Katie), as well as his six beautiful grandchildren, Jude, Owen, Sophia, Trey, Olivia and Moira.

David is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Kenyon Fouché, his mother Lorraine Alice Fouché and his sister Sara Katharine Perez.

There will be a celebration of .ife for David on Feb. 24 at 1p.m., at The Church of the Nazarene, 1355 Ross Hill Road, Fortuna.

All who have been blessed to know and love David are welcome to come.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in David’s honor to: Majestic Grace Ministries or Love Without Boundaries
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to obituaries@northcoastjournal.com at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at mark@northcoastjournal.com or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Feb 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 8
the Journal's 2023 Pet Photo Contest

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation