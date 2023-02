David Lee Fouché: 1945-2023

click to enlarge David Lee Fouché, July 6, 1945, to Feb. 6, 2023.

On Monday, Feb. 6, David Lee Fouché passed away, with his loving wife and children by his side, after an unexpected and aggressive cancer diagnosis.Born in Sacramento on July 6, 1945, to parents Daniel and Lorraine Fouche, David attended grammar school, junior high and McClatchy High School in Sacramento.David moved to Eureka in 1975, where his faith in Christ led him to join Gospel Outreach Christian Church and pursue his passion of ministry work. David’s love of Christ was his foundation, and on this he built his life, which included an unconditional love for all his cherished family and friends. David was known well in the local community for his relational outgoing personality, and for his music. Over the course of his life in Humboldt County, David played many professional gigs in local restaurants and pubs. Performing with his guitar, banjo and harmonica while singing his original songs, as well as covers of songs by artists who inspired him over the decades. Most recently David was blessed to lead worship every Sunday at Weott Christian Church.David is survived by his beloved wife, Merilyn Fouché, and his eight beautiful children, Andrew Fouché (Jessica), Sarah Foster (Damieon), Benjamin Fouché, Matthew Fouché, Nathan Fouché (Victoria), Rachel Fouché, Kathleen Ross-Wood (Dik), Andrew Ross (Katie), as well as his six beautiful grandchildren, Jude, Owen, Sophia, Trey, Olivia and Moira.David is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Kenyon Fouché, his mother Lorraine Alice Fouché and his sister Sara Katharine Perez.There will be a celebration of .ife for David on Feb. 24 at 1p.m., at The Church of the Nazarene, 1355 Ross Hill Road, Fortuna.All who have been blessed to know and love David are welcome to come.In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in David’s honor to: Majestic Grace Ministries or Love Without Boundaries