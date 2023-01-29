Patricia Meinhardt: 1937-2022

click to enlarge Patricia Meinhardt, July 23, 1937, to Nov. 8, 2022.

Patricia Nan Meinhardt, 85, of Ferndale Ca. passed away Nov. 8, 2022 due to living a long fulfilling life of joy, love and faith.Patricia was born on July 23, 1937, to Blanche and Vincent Casavecchia in the city of Lynn, Massachusetts. After she graduated from high school she enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Washington, D.C., Army Hospital. While serving in the Army she met Don Bowen Sr. and had a son named Don Bowen Jr at Walter Reed Hospital.Shortly after having Don Bowen Jr, Patricia and family moved to Southern California, where she would soon meet lifelong friends Patty Larouche and Shirley Robertson. The three became inseparable and shared a bond as single mothers spending time and raising their kids together.As a single mother, she took on several positions at the Orange County hospital with a focus on diet and nutrition. While working in the health profession and raising her son, she met the love of her life, Joseph Meinhardt, who eventually convinced her to marry him and move to the great northwest in a beautiful Victorian home in Ferndale.Enjoying her retirement, she spent much of her time involved in community activities such as: The Village Club, The Garden Club, The Ferndale Museum and Bocce Ball. However, her favorite commitment of all was her devotion to God and a member of the Church of the Assumption, where she attended regularly, read passages at mass and spent a short time as a Sunday school teacher.Patricia was a beloved member of her community and was often spotted attending gatherings with her dear friends at local diners and visiting patrons and merchants while strolling downtown Ferndale.Patricia was predeceased by her parents, Blanche and Vincent Casavecchia, brother Wayne Casavecchia and husband Joseph Meinhardt. She is survived by her sister Anna Scalia, son Don Bowen, daughter-in-law Donna Bowen, grandson Vincent Bowen and his family Danielle, Liam, and Giddeon, dear friend Shirley Robertson and extended East Coast family.The Bowen family would like to extend thanks to all who had a lasting memory with Patricia and the warm love, prayer, and thoughts shared.On Feb. 4 at 11 a.m., a service will be held at the Church of the Assumption located at 546 Berding St., Ferndale, California. A gathering immediately following were memories, stories and shared laughter can be had in Patricia’s memory. Welcome to all who would like to attend.