Joan Katri: 1939-2023

click to enlarge Joan Katri, 1939 to 2023.

Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in 1957 from Ferndale high school.Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.Joan returned to Ferndale about 40 years ago and became involved with the art community. She was active in the Ferndale Chamber of Commerce , the Ferndale museum and the Art Co-op.She is survived by her twin sister, Janice Holdaway, of Magnolia, Texas, and brother, Dennis Katri, of Fortuna.A memorial gathering will planned at a later date.