Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Margaret "Maxine" Stevens: 1950-2023

Margaret "Maxine" Stevens, July 8, 1950, to Jan. 14, 2023.
On Jan. 14, 2023, Margaret Stevens, “Maxine” to her parents and siblings, was taken by angels to her place in heaven.

A seventh-generation Californian, she was born in Oxnard, California, to Vernon and Rozella Warde on July 8, 1950.

Margaret was a nurse for more than 40 years and was very ‘Old School’ when it came to providing her patients the best care. She would fiercely stand up to other nurses, doctors, and even hospital administrators if she felt her charges were not receiving the best quality care.

She was a certified diabetes educator for the last 25 years. She made a tremendous difference in hundreds of her patient's lives, caring for as many as 4,000 patients participating in her national award-winning program. The help and lessons she provided were always provided at no cost to those who needed the help.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Jim who she first married in April 1969, also by her son Dennis Allen Stevens and his son Atticus Zephyr Stevens, as well as her son Kenneth Warde Stevens and his son Jordan Michael Stevens.

She will be missed and loved by so many.

There will be a service at Calvary Lutheran Church in Eureka at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 followed by a gathering at the church.
