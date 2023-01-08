Travis Low: 1952-2022

click to enlarge Travis Low, Nov. 12, 1952 to Dec. 28, 2022.

Travis Roger Low, a devoted family man, loving father, enthusiastic grandfather, weekend cowboy, small business owner, integral community member and loyal friend, passed away on Dec. 28, 2022.Travis was born in Scotia on Nov. 12, 1952, to Roger Low and Carolyn Comfort Low. He was the younger brother of Kevin and David and the older brother of Garvin and his sister Alison. He attended grade school and high school in Fortuna. After graduating in 1971, he briefly attended College of the Redwoods before joining his father, Roger, in the running of family-owned and operated Low’s Furniture, located on Main Street Fortuna. He lived and thrived in Humboldt County his entire life. No one was more proud of that fact than himself.Travis was a passionate horseman since the day he got his first horse, "Raisin," when he was just 12 years old. An avid member of the Sonoma County Trail Blazers since 1989, Travis especially looked forward to connecting with his fellow cowboys every year on the annual Trail Ride.Travis’ daughters will remember his unwavering love and consistent support of their various sports, 4H, and FFA projects. They will always cherish the many brandings with their left-handed roper, skiing dilly dally alley at Mt. Bachelor, Sunday morning horse rides on the beach to discuss life, the moves to college with his horse trailer, visiting Kristina and her family in Australia, and meeting Viktoria for a sail on the boat she captained in the Caribbean. He kept the coziest fire stoked all winter long and will forever be thought of while enjoying morning toasties and coffee.Nobody was prouder of his kids than Travis, and they always felt it. Kristina and Viktoria will hold close to the most recent visit Travis had with his grandkids. Pictures of them riding with their Pappa will be treasured forever.Travis married Kale, a former exchange student, in 1982 after meeting during Kale’s visit to Fortuna to visit her "American parents" Marnie and Fred Nunnemaker. In 2016 he subsequently married Teri Hopkins, a fellow FUHS 1971 classmate, and they made a new and loving life together in Fortuna. They made special memories adventuring all over, visiting friends and family in Arizona, Oregon, Southern California, Arkansas and beyond.Travis sat on the Humboldt County Fair Association Board of Directors for 23 years. He was a member of the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce, Fortuna Rotary Club, the Humboldt State Advisory Board and the Coastal Regional Board Member for Umpqua Bank for many years. He also sat on the Fortuna Planning Commission and was a long-time member of the Ingomar Club. Travis loved his community and was proud to be involved locally in any way he could. Many will remember him stopping by their offices on Main street to say hello while he was out and about. He always greeted everyone with a big smile, a solid handshake or a huge hug.Travis is survived by his wife Teri Low, previous wife and mother of his daughters, Kale Low, daughters Kristina Low Chino and Viktoria Low McNamara, son-in-laws Andrew Chino and Chris McNamara, grandchildren Vera Chino, Siena Chino, Enza Chino, Mila McNamara, and Henry Wilder McNamara, brothers and sister-in-law Kevin Low, David Low, and Jeanne Low, nephew Kevin Low, stepsons Lance Tate and Preston Tate, step-grandson Austin Tate, his dog Jessie Lou Lou and horse Dewey. He is preceded in death by his father, Roger, mother Carolyn, his brother Garvin, sister Alison, and beloved dogs: Bonnie Basset, Timmy, and Murdoc.A celebration of his life will be held on July 20 at 2 p.m. at The Barn by Fernbridge. In remembrance or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Sonoma County Trail Blazers.