Saturday, January 7, 2023

Robert (Bob) Riffenburg: 1938-2022

Robert (Bob) Riffenburg cherished living in Fortuna since 1962. He finished his life on Dec. 15 when pneumonia and congestive heart disease won the fight.

Bob graduated from Humboldt State University in 1964 and taught at Loleta Elementary and then math at Jacob’s Junior High until 1979. He left teaching to become active in Eureka’s business community as a property manager. He was a regular at local Bocce ball tournaments.

Bob was grateful for the love and care he felt. He wanted it to be told, “I’ve been damn lucky and had a very good ride. Bye-bye.” His wife Dottie, daughter Hawley, granddaughter Ravella and his Border Terrier Ta will miss the love and laughter he so generously gave.

As he requested, no service will be held. His family will respect his wishes.
