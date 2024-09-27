EPD Investigating Fatal Crash

The Eureka Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on W. Harris Street this morning that left a pedestrian dead.
According to a press release, Humboldt Bay Fire personnel responded to a report of the collision to find a man unresponsive in the roadway, and he later died at the scene.
An initial investigation indicates the man was crossing W. Harris Street in a motorized mobility scooter outside the crosswalk and "away from the intersection of W. Harris and Elizabeth streets." He was initially struck by a car traveling east in the left lane of W. Harris and knocked from his scooter. A car turning onto W. Harris Street from Prospect Avenue then reportedly struck him again.
"Both vehicles and all involved parties, including witnesses, were located on scene and are cooperating with the investigation," the press release states, adding that while drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor, "the rising sun, which created visibility issues," does appear to have played a role.
The deceased's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. The crash remains under investigation, and EPD asks anyone with information to contact officer Mark Sheldon at (707) 441-4300.
See the full press release from EPD copied below:
MEDIA RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 27, 2024
Fatal Traffic Collision in Eureka
On September 27, 2024 at approximately 7:58 a.m., Eureka Police Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of W. Harris and Elizabeth Streets in Eureka on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Humboldt Bay Fire (HBF) personnel were also dispatched and arrived on scene first, locating an unresponsive male subject in the roadway. HBF personnel initiated immediate life saving efforts and were supported by City Ambulance. Despite their efforts, the pedestrian died at the scene.
A member of EPD’s Traffic Investigations Team, along with Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unit and a Forensic Analyst, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.
The initial investigation has revealed that a male was crossing W. Harris Street on his mobility scooter outside of a crosswalk and away from the intersection of W. Harris and Elizabeth Streets. Vehicle 1 was traveling east in the left lane of W. Harris Street and struck the scooter in the roadway. The male on the scooter was knocked from the scooter and into the roadway. Vehicle 2, which entered W. Harris Street from Prospect Avenue, failed to see the male lying in the roadway and struck him with their vehicle. Both vehicles and all involved parties, including witnesses, were located on scene and are cooperating with the investigation. There were no injuries reported to the occupants of the vehicles.
The name of the victim will be released following the notification of the next of kin.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. Speed also does not appear to be factor, as witnesses described the vehicles traveling at speeds that were not excessive. The rising sun, which created visibility issues, does appear to have been a factor in this collision.
This is an ongoing and active investigation and EPD is asking anyone that may have information about this collision to contact Field Training Officer Mark Sheldon at 707-441-4300.