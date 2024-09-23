News

Fortuna Resident Killed in 299 Crash

Posted By on Mon, Sep 23, 2024 at 10:21 AM

A Fortuna resident was killed in a Saturday morning crash on State Route 299 that left another man with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the CHP states the accident occurred at 7:30 a.m. east of Essex Lane when the driver of a Jeep traveling eastbound was reportedly unable to navigate a curve and entered the westbound lanes, colliding head-on with a Ram truck.

The driver of the Jeep, whose identity was not immediately released, was declared dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP. The other driver, a 75-year-old Willow Creek resident who was transported to Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, was also wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for approximately three and a half hours following the crash. The release on Sunday states it was unknown at the time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The incident is under investigation by the CHP.
Kimberly Wear
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

