Crabs Get the Sweep, Move into Playoff Contention

click to enlarge
- Troy Harding connects for his first homer of the summer.
Baseball is a game ladened with ebbs and flows. When things are good, they are really good, and when things are bad, well ... the sky is falling. Sometimes the keys to success can be found in that stability between the ups and the downs, after all, baseball is every day. After starting their conference season 0-7, the Humboldt Crabs have hit stride and found that even keel that you need to get things right. It didn’t happen overnight, but our boys of summer have faced the adversity that a new conference and competitive schedule can bring, they’ve found themselves, they’ve found each other and they are back in the playoff picture. Winners of four strait conference series, Sunday’s win meant their first conference sweep of the summer, and seven strait wins to put them in second place by a half-game entering Tuesday's action and the final few weeks of the season.
The boys returned home this week after picking up a tough, but huge series win in Medford against the Rogues this past weekend. Tuesday night, they’d continue to roll. Zach Romero welcomed the Alameda Anchors to town with six solid innings, giving up one earned run while striking out seven. The offense was quiet, but this Crabs team knows how to win games late. Victor Castaneda would pinch hit late in the game, draw and walk, and score on a double steal to walk things off for the Crabs in the ninth. Crabs 4, Anchors 3.
Wednesday night the bats woke up. Led by two hits and five RBIs from Javier Felix, the Crabs would double up the Anchors 14-7. Ty Kennedy, Mike Mckernon and Ethan Rivera each added two hits to chase the Anchors, and continue the Crabs’ winning streak. With momentum on their side, the Crabs looked forward to a day off before a pivotal series against conference foe The West Coast Kings.
Paced by five shutout innings from starter Andrew Overland, the Crabs got out to an early lead thanks to a two-run homerun from Keone Coloma, his second of the summer. The Kings would keep things close and tie the game at 2 in the sixth. But the cardiac Crabs would answer right back in their half of the frame. Following a Jett Ruby single, Billy Ham would break the tie with one of his own and the Crabs would never look back. They’d add one more, and win the game 4-2 to extend their streak.
Every win is important at this point of the season, and even though the Crabs have been winning series, a sweep would be huge. Saturday night was all about the pitching staff. Local Cameron Saso threw six innings, giving up one run and striking out seven. Saso has gone at least six innings and given up one run or fewer in three of his last four starts. “Mad Max” Hippenstell would follow with another two shutout innings and five strikeouts. Hippenstell has not allowed a run in his last four outings, and has been a huge part of the Crabs' winning ways during their late season charge. Troy Harding would add two hits and his first homerun of the summer to lead the offense, and the good guys would win again 4-1. Another series was clinched, but they’d enter Sunday looking for that evasive sweep and a chance to move into playoff position with a win. But first, fireworks. The team and fans were treated to an awesome postgame display that felt even better after locking up their sixth strait victory.
click to enlarge
- Fireworks light up the sky on Saturday night.
Sunday would not disappoint. Lefty Nolan Long picked up his fifth win of the summer with five solid innings, giving up one run and striking out seven. Victor Castaneda had two hits and three RBIs, while Jett Ruby had four hits to raise his average to .396 this summer.
“I’m feeling good. I’m not trying to do too much, I always just want to get on anyway I can at the top of the lineup and let the big bats behind me do the damage” said Ruby.
Long said it's a joy to watch Ruby at the plate.
“Jett is just the ultimate contact hitter," Long said. "It’s fun to watch what he does at the top of the lineup. He’s been getting us going all summer.”
The Crabs would take the game 7-1 to sweep the Kings.
“We were just a tick away early on," said coach Eric Giacone. "We’ve figured out how to win in a lot of ways, even when the bats don’t show up sometimes. The guys have really come together. It’s been fun.”
click to enlarge
- Former Crabs coach Matt Nutter (left) with Robin Guiver during Nutter's induction to the Crabs' Hall of Fame.
It was a week filled with celebration that included the honoring and Hall of Fame induction of former long time coach Matt Nutter. The Crabs also welcomed back former players for alumni weekend. The former players caught up with each other over batting practice, and Saturday’s festivities were capped off by the afore mentioned fireworks. All of that, backed by a perfect 5-0 record. The Crabbies have clawed their way back into playoff position. Go Crabs, go.
Heckle of the Week
To a West Coast Kings player after his second strike out:
“I just got off the phone with your mom ... She isn’t mad, she’s just disappointed. ... I could hear your dad in the background. He wouldn’t come to the phone.”