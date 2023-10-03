NCJ's Flash Fiction Contest is On

Feel that electricity in the air? The Journal’s
annual 99-word Flash Fiction Contest is now open. Send us your original stories
of 99 words or fewer (not including title) and your work might just wind up in
a special issue of the Journal. Send up to three entries in
the body of an email (no attachments or links, please) to
fiction@northcoastjournal.com with your full name and contact information
(sorry, no pen names) by midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 31. And no AI-generated
copy, please; we’re only interested in human imagination. And if you’re
wondering, 99 words is exactly this long.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.