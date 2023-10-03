News

Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NCJ's Flash Fiction Contest is On

Posted By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM

Feel that electricity in the air? The Journal’s annual 99-word Flash Fiction Contest is now open. Send us your original stories of 99 words or fewer (not including title) and your work might just wind up in a special issue of the Journal. Send up to three entries in the body of an email (no attachments or links, please) to fiction@northcoastjournal.com with your full name and contact information (sorry, no pen names) by midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 31. And no AI-generated copy, please; we’re only interested in human imagination. And if you’re wondering, 99 words is exactly this long.


