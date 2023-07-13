UPDATE: EPD Makes Arrest in 'Man Lit on Fire' Case

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 13, 2023

Subject: Man Lit on Fire

On July 12, 2023, at about 3:30 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department

responded to the 400 block of A Street for the report that a male had been lit on fire by an unknown male suspect.



Once on scene, officers located a 43-year-old male victim with major burns to his upper body. Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. The victim is in stable condition and receiving treatment at an out of the area hospital.



Officers and Detectives immediately began a search of the area for the suspect and

video surveillance. Based on the investigation at this time, it appears the suspect used a liquid accelerant to light the victim on fire then quickly fled from the scene.

Based on the investigation at this time we believe this was a targeted attack. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Eureka Police Department at (707) 441-4060.

UPDATE:Eureka police have arrested a suspect in the case of a man "lit on fire" near the 400 block of A Street on July 12."Through extensive investigation, Eureka Police detectives identified 60-year-old Vaughn Pernell Jones as the suspect," an EPD press release states, noting that Pernell was arrested on a warrant for attempted murder and mayhem on the 100 block of Second Street on July 14.The 43-year-old victim in the case suffered critical burns, according to the release, and was transported out of the area for treatment.