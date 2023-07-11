Tuesday, July 11, 2023
'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Named in Arcata Fatal Shooting
Posted
By Kimberly Wear
on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM
The Arcata Police Department has released the name of the suspect in a fatal July 2 shooting.
A news release states APD has secured an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Gregory Nelson Mattox, of McKinleyville, on suspicion of murder. He is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, thin build with dark hair and blue eyes.
Police said the suspect may be in posession of an handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.
Mattox is wanted in connection with the death of 36-year-old Joshua Paul Gephart, who was found dead on the 5000 block of Boyd Road just before 7:30 a.m.
The Arcata Police Department asks anyone who sees Mattox to immediately call (707) 822-2424 or 911, while it asks anyone with information to contact detective Johnson at (707) 822-2424.
