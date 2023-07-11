News

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Crime / Emergency

'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Named in Arcata Fatal Shooting

Posted By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM

click to enlarge Gregory Nelson Mattox
  • Gregory Nelson Mattox
The Arcata Police Department has released the name of the suspect in a fatal July 2 shooting.

A news release states APD has secured an arrest warrant for  24-year-old Gregory Nelson Mattox, of McKinleyville, on suspicion of murder. He is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, thin build with dark hair and blue eyes.

Police said the suspect may be in posession of an handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.

Mattox is wanted in connection with the death of 36-year-old Joshua Paul Gephart, who was found dead on the 5000 block of Boyd Road just before 7:30 a.m.

The Arcata Police Department asks anyone who sees Mattox to immediately call  (707) 822-2424 or 911, while it asks anyone with information to contact detective Johnson at (707) 822-2424.

Find the APD release below:

On July 2, 2023, at 7:20am, the Arcata Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Boyd Road, for a man down in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject, deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Paul Gephart, who was recently living in the Arcata area. APD Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for PC 187(a)- Homicide, for 24-year-old Gregory Nelson Mattox, of McKinleyville in connection with the homicide.

Gregory Nelson Mattox is described as a white male adult, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, thin build, with dark hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants. Mattox may be in possession of a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.

APD asks if you see Mattox, immediately call the Arcata Police at 707-822-2424 or call 9-1-1. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 707-822-2424. More information will be released when available and appropriate.
