'Armed and Dangerous' Suspect Named in Arcata Fatal Shooting

Gregory Nelson Mattox

Gregory Nelson Mattox, of McKinleyville, on suspicion of murder. He is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, thin build with dark hair and blue eyes.



Police said the suspect may be in posession of an handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.





36-year-old Joshua Paul Gephart, who was found dead on the 5000 block of Boyd Road just before 7:30 a.m.

On July 2, 2023, at 7:20am, the Arcata Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Boyd Road, for a man down in the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject, deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.



The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Joshua Paul Gephart, who was recently living in the Arcata area. APD Detectives have secured an arrest warrant for PC 187(a)- Homicide, for 24-year-old Gregory Nelson Mattox, of McKinleyville in connection with the homicide.



Gregory Nelson Mattox is described as a white male adult, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, thin build, with dark hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants. Mattox may be in possession of a handgun and is considered armed and dangerous.



APD asks if you see Mattox, immediately call the Arcata Police at 707-822-2424 or call 9-1-1. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 707-822-2424. More information will be released when available and appropriate.

