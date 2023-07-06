McKinleyville Fatal Shooting Suspect Arrested, Victim Identified

On 7/3/2023, Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office investigated a suspected homicide involving a firearm in the 2000 Block of Silverbrook Ct., McKinleyville. The firearm used was reported to have been a shotgun.



The suspect, later identified as Jasen Dwain COLEY (age 26 of McKinleyville), fled from the scene in a dark-colored compact sedan. The vehicle was located later that evening by HCSO Deputies on patrol in the Frontage Road parking area of Strawberry Rock, Trinidad. The vehicle was unoccupied, and COLEY was not immediately located. COLEY was believed to be in possession of a firearm. An extensive search of the area of Strawberry Rock and the surrounding trail systems was conducted over the course of two days utilizing foot patrols, vehicle patrols, and a UAV drone. The search was unsuccessful in locating COLEY.



A No-Bail, Ramey Warrant was issued for COLEY’s arrest in the charge of PC 187(a): Murder.



On 7/5/2023 at about 1735 hours, a citizen came upon a male subject laying in the brush along the trail system between Trinidad State Beach and College Cove, Trinidad. The subject was reported to have a shotgun next to him. The citizen left the area and alerted Law Enforcement.



Based on the physical description of the male subject provided by the reporting party, the subject was believed to be COLEY. HCSO Deputies and California State Parks Rangers responded to the area described and located a male subject matching the description given.



The subject identified himself as Jasen COLEY and was taken into custody without incident. A 12 gauge, Remington 870, shotgun was located with COLEY’s belongings on scene. The shotgun was found to be loaded with one (1) Fiocchi Brand, 7/8 oz slug. The shotgun recovered is believed to be the firearm used in the Silverbrook Ct. homicide on 7/3/2023. There are no known outstanding firearms relating to this case. A registration check of the shotgun’s serial number returned with no owner record on file.



COLEY was transported to the Major Crimes Division of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed by Investigators from the HCSO and Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office. COLEY was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on the charge of PC 187(a): Murder and is being held without bail pending arraignment.



COLEY and the victim, Kenneth “Michael” DAVIS (age 25 of McKinleyville), were known to each other. The motive for this crime is still under investigation. The case is being submitted to the Humboldt County DA’s Office for prosecution.



Thank you to our partners with California State Parks, Eureka Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for their collective assistance in this investigation.

