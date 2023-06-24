News

Archives | RSS

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Community / Food

Food for People Starting a New Chapter

Posted By on Sat, Jun 24, 2023 at 2:33 PM

click to enlarge Retiring Food for People Executive Director Anne Holcomb and incoming Executive Director Carly Robbins. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Retiring Food for People Executive Director Anne Holcomb and incoming Executive Director Carly Robbins.
After weathering a devastating flood at its main building in 2020 amid a surge in need for the nonprofit’s services during the pandemic, Food for People is entering a new chapter with the upcoming retirement of longtime executive Anne Holcomb, the welcoming of longtime Development Director Carly Robbins to the role and the opening of a new building.

On Sunday, the public is invited to tour the new warehouse facility located at 307 W 14th St. from 1 to 5 p.m.

For 22 years, Holcomb has guided Food for People, aiding in the development of new programs to reach those in need in a vast and diverse community, ranging from the Backpacks for Kids weekend hunger relief program and mobile pantry services for rural areas to free produce markets and an expanded network of food pantries.

“I would like to thank the staff and volunteers and the hundreds of partners both locally and statewide who have shared their resources, compassion and grace over the years in support of our friends and neighbors,” Holcomb said in a news release. “I have found such incredible inspiration from meeting so many people who have shared their stories of how Food for People helped them at a critical time, and how happy they are to be in a position to ‘pay it forward’ as volunteers and donors. This is the spirit that will keep Food for People strong and resilient into the future.”

As the pandemic brought a new wave of community members relying on the nonprofit for a helping hand, rising inflation is doing the same, according to the nonprofit, which serves 12,000 individuals a month through a network of 17 food pantries and other services, including the child and senior nutrition programs.

The official food bank of Humboldt County has also been there when natural disasters have struck the region, including the devastating magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 and New Year’s Day 5.4 that hit the small town of Rio Dell particularly hard.

“As I quickly learned, when I started eight years ago, even among other food banks, Food for People is unique, and I would say, exceptional. Many food banks function solely on a bulk level — collecting, inventorying, and storing food to be distributed to partner agencies,” Robbins said. “The direct distribution of food is typically done by others, but Food for People does it all. We do the typical food banking, providing food to our network of hard-working food pantries and partners, and we also provide direct service with our staff offering one-on-one connections with people, listening to their stories and offering a warm smile with dignity and respect.”

For more information on how to help Food for People, visit its website here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 22, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 25
McKinleyville, Inc.?

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation