Stickers Threatening Violence Against Queer People Found in Arcata Marsh

One sticker, using a homophobic slur, suggests queer people should
“report to the rope,” an allusion to hanging. Another sticker depicts two adult
figures shielding young figures from a rainbow, reflecting the common
anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric that children should not be exposed to LGBTQ+ people or topics. Yet another sticker included an anti-Semitic message about pedophilia. The reader, who is queer themselves, feels the threat of violence against queer
people should be taken seriously. They recounted times they had been called
slurs on the Arcata Plaza and had glass thrown at them.
“To know there's folks around me that see me and my partner holding
hands, and it makes them think I belong at the end of a hanged rope. It makes
me feel unsafe, and for all the kids on the queer continuum coming to age, just
trying to exist, and they're being met with prejudice. Same with other
minoritized groups.”
The stickers are similar in phrasing and appearance to the ones vandals
placed in a McKinleyville park in October of 2022. The stickers used an
anti-transgender slur to say that trans people would “get the bat” and depicted
a figure beating another with a stick.
Ollie Hancock (they/them) is a staff writer at the Journal. Reach them
at (707) 442-1400, extension 317, or ollie@northcoastjournal.com.