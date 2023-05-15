Investigation Underway in Death of Surfer Near Trinidad

Martina Marie Scarfia in a Humboldt County Sheriff's Office news release, which states an autopsy is being scheduled.

On May 14, 2023, at about 3:51 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Moonstone Beach near Trinidad for the report of a surfer in distress. According to witnesses, two women were surfing in the ocean when one of them, later identified as 25-year-old Martina Marie Scarfia of Eureka, reportedly became unattached from the surfboard and was overcome by waves. Another beachgoer was notified of the emergency and swam out to rescue Scarfia. She was recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital via helicopter by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay. Scarfia was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy is in the process of being scheduled. Cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending the results of the autopsy. Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

