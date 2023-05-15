News

Monday, May 15, 2023

Community / Emergency

Investigation Underway in Death of Surfer Near Trinidad

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM

An investigation is ongoing in the death of a 25-year-old Eureka woman who was pulled from the waters off Moonstone Beach around 4 p.m. Sunday after she apparently was overcome by waves when she became detached from her board while surfing with another person.

She was identified as Martina Marie Scarfia in a Humboldt County Sheriff's Office news release, which states an autopsy is being scheduled.

"Another beachgoer was notified of the emergency and swam out to rescue Scarfia," the release states. "She was recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital via helicopter by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay."

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO at (707) 445-7251 or the tip line at (707) 268-2539.

"Cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending the results of the autopsy," the release states.

Find the full release below:

On May 14, 2023, at about 3:51 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Moonstone Beach near Trinidad for the report of a surfer in distress. According to witnesses, two women were surfing in the ocean when one of them, later identified as 25-year-old Martina Marie Scarfia of Eureka, reportedly became unattached from the surfboard and was overcome by waves. Another beachgoer was notified of the emergency and swam out to rescue Scarfia. She was recovered from the water and transported to a local hospital via helicopter by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay. Scarfia was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy is in the process of being scheduled. Cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending the results of the autopsy. Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
