McKinleyville Residents Killed in 299 Crash

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 20, 2023, the CHP Humboldt Area office responded to a fatal traffic crash on SR-299, west of Lord Ellis Summit, that resulted in the tragic death of two occupants.



A preliminary investigation revealed that at 12:39 PM, Derek Clayton McIntosh of Kneeland was driving a white Ford F-550 Ford service truck westbound on SR-299, west of Lord Ellis Summit. A 21-year-old female from McKinleyville was driving a gray Hyundai Tucson eastbound on SR-299 towards Lord Ellis Summit.



The Ford and the Hyundai collided head-on, causing the Hyundai to then collide into an eastbound 2020 Kenworth semi-truck trailer driven by Ryan James Noland of Shasta Lake. The Ford and the Hyundai came to rest blocking SR-299.



The female driver of the Hyundai and her passenger, a 30-year-old female from McKinleyville, sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Kenworth was uninjured.



The CHP Humboldt Area office is investigating this traffic crash. DUI is not believed to be a factor, and all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. SR-299 at the crash scene was closed for two hours while the scene was investigated.



Thank you to the many agencies who assisted with this incident including Caltrans, Blue Lake Fire Department, Arcata-Mad River Ambulance, the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office, and the Yurok Tribal Police Department. The names of the deceased are being withheld at this time and may be released at a later date in an updated press release.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of these two young lives lost as a result of this tragic incident.

