Fatal Shooting in McKinleyville

On April 8, 2023, at about 12:58 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 block of Windy Road in McKinleyville for the report of an unwanted subject.



The reporting party, 41-year-old Daniel Forrest Rena-Dozier, told emergency communications dispatchers that his former partner was at the residence and refusing to leave. While responding to the residence, Rena-Dozier advised that an altercation occurred inside the residence and one person had been shot. Deputies arrived at the residence and located a 30-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.



The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division responded to investigate. Based upon the totality of evidence collected while on scene and interviews with Rena-Dozier and a female witness, Rena-Dozier was arrested on charges of murder.



During a search of the residence, deputies located multiple firearms. One of those firearms was equipped with a homemade silencer, another was found to have its serial number removed.



Rena-Dozier was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of murder (PC 187(a)), possession of a firearm silencer (PC 33410) and tampering with the ID marks on a firearm (PC 23900).



This case is being forwarded to the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office for further review and prosecution.



The victim has been identified as Mia Simone Felder. An autopsy is in the process of being scheduled.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.