News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Community / Outdoors

Is Spring About to be Sprung? Warmer Temps May Be Around the Corner

Posted By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge cold-march.jpg
Are you beginning to feel like this winter weather will never end?

Well, there’s a reason for that, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service, which reports that last month was the second coldest March since 1887, “looking at the average high and low temperature for every day of the month.”

NWS also reports record lows were set for the date on March 2 and March 26, including a chilly 29 degrees on March 2, which was just 1 degree off the all-time low for that month.

But the forecast is showing there might be some actual spring weather in the near future.

In a Saturday social media post — which NWS assures was not an April Fool’s joke
the Eureka office reports that the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 Day Temperature and Precipitation Outlook “indicates above 40 percent probability of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for the West beginning next weekend.”
Fingers crossed.
click to enlarge outlook.jpg
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 30, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 13
‘A Symbolic Gesture’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation