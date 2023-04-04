Is Spring About to be Sprung? Warmer Temps May Be Around the Corner

— the Eureka office reports that the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 Day Temperature and Precipitation Outlook “indicates above 40 percent probability of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation for the West beginning next weekend.”





Are you beginning to feel like this winter weather will never end?Well, there’s a reason for that, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service, which reports that last month was the second coldest March since 1887, “looking at the average high and low temperature for every day of the month.”NWS also reports record lows were set for the date on March 2 and March 26, including a chilly 29 degrees on March 2, which was just 1 degree off the all-time low for that month.But the forecast is showing there might be some actual spring weather in the near future.In a Saturday social media post — which NWS assures was not an April Fool’s joke