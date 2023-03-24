News

Archives | RSS

Friday, March 24, 2023

Crime

Arrest Made in 2018 Dinsmore Homicide

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 11:09 AM

click to enlarge Matthew Gabriel Susmilch - HCSO
  • HCSO
  • Matthew Gabriel Susmilch
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 2018 shooting case that left a 47-year-old Trinity County man dead on State Route 36.

According to a press release, Matthew Gabriel Susmilch, 38, was arrested Wednesday in the Mendocino County jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges, on suspicion of the murder of Anthony Joseph Calderone.

Calderone was found bleeding from the head in a pickup truck near mile marker 43 on State Route 36 east of Dinsmore just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2018, by deputies responding to a report of a car crash and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The truck had damage consistent with having been in a crash and a second vehicle police said was "possibly involved" was later found on Van Duzen Road near Alton.

The press release from the sheriff's office does not say what in the years-long investigation led to Susmilch's arrest Wednesday. The release states he will be transported to Humboldt County to face charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm "at a later date."

See the full press release copied below:



Arrest made in 2018 Dinsmore-area homicide

An arrest has been made in the 2018 homicide of Anthony Joseph Calderone.

On March 22, 2023, 38-year-old Matthew Gabriel Susmilch was arrested on a Ramey Warrant at the Mendocino County Jail, where he was also booked on unrelated warrant charges out of Mendocino County.

Susmilch’s arrest comes after a four-year investigation into the shooting death. Calderone was located deceased in the early morning hours of December 7, 2018, inside a vehicle in the area of State Highway 36 near mile marker 43.

Susmilch was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and murder. He will be transported to the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for prosecution at a later date.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 12
The Foilies 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation