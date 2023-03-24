Arrest Made in 2018 Dinsmore Homicide

click to enlarge
Matthew Gabriel Susmilch
The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a 2018 shooting case that left a 47-year-old Trinity County man dead on State Route 36.
According to a press release, Matthew Gabriel Susmilch, 38, was arrested Wednesday in the Mendocino County jail, where he is being held on unrelated charges, on suspicion of the murder of Anthony Joseph Calderone.
Calderone was found
bleeding from the head in a pickup truck near mile marker 43 on State Route 36 east of Dinsmore just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2018, by deputies responding to a report of a car crash and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The truck had damage consistent with having been in a crash and a second vehicle police said was "possibly involved" was later found on Van Duzen Road near Alton.
The press release from the sheriff's office does not say what in the years-long investigation led to Susmilch's arrest Wednesday. The release states he will be transported to Humboldt County to face charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm "at a later date."
See the full press release copied below:
