Eureka to Host Mental Health Town Hall

The city of Eureka and Humboldt County Behavior Health will host the first in what’s aimed to be a quarterly series of town hall meetings focused on community health Saturday from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Eureka City Hall, 531 K St.
Topics for the series will revolve around mental health, substance abuse and homelessness in the local community, starting with Saturday’s “Mental Health 101.” Each event will feature a panel of professionals from varying backgrounds who will give presentations, followed by an opportunity for the public to ask questions. Panelists will include Lea Nagy of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Humboldt County Public Defender Luke Brownfield, Eureka Police Department Commander Leonard LaFrance and Department of Health and Human Services Program Manager Mark Lamers.
“The city hopes these town halls will provide a dedicated forum to have respectful and safe dialogues around critical health related issues in the community,” a press release states. “Through education, discussion and developing creative and collaborative solutions, the city hopes to bring our community together in supporting those experiencing issues related to mental health, substance use or homelessness. These are truly community-based problems which require community solutions, and we hope that you bring your questions, suggestions and solutions to share with your fellow community members.”
City Council Chambers’ doors will open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the town hall, which will begin at 2 p.m. The meeting will also be live streamed on the city’s website through Granicus and Zoom, as well as via the city’s Facebook page. People can email questions ahead of time to townhall@eurekaca.gov.