Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Public Health Reports Two New COVID Deaths
Posted
By Thadeus Greenson
on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 50s and another over the age of 80, since its last report Jan. 25.
One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database
, six people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including one receiving intensive care. The deaths reported today is Humboldt County's 169th since the pandemic began.
Find the full public health press release, which includes a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics, including for booster shots that now combative Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5, and information on flu testing, by clicking here
.
