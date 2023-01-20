ATV Crash Kills 76 Year Old Near Alderpoint



On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin by the Humboldt County Coroner. The California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, City Ambulance of Eureka, and Alderpoint Fire Department all responded to the scene. This collision remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol - Garberville Area.

