News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Medical / Health

Public Health Reports Two New COVID Deaths Amid Uptick in Hospitalizations

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, both of residents over the age of 80, since its last report Jan. 4.

Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, 11 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including five receiving intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County's 165th and 166th since the pandemic began.

Find the full public health press release, which includes a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics, including for booster shots that now combative Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5, and information on flu testing, by clicking here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 5, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 1
Through Mark Larson’s Lens

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation