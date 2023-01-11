Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Public Health Reports Two New COVID Deaths Amid Uptick in Hospitalizations
By Thadeus Greenson
on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, both of residents over the age of 80, since its last report Jan. 4.
Five new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database
, 11 people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including five receiving intensive care. The deaths reported today are Humboldt County's 165th and 166th since the pandemic began.
