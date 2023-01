UPDATE:Crews have cleared the slide at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County and U.S. Highway 101 is now back open, Caltrans reports.PREVIOUS:A slide has closed U.S. Highway 101 at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County, with no current estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans.Crews are at the scene north of Wilson Creek. For updates, check here Meanwhile, the county of Humboldt reports the following roadways are closed as of 10 a.m. due to downed trees or power lines, flooding or other storm-related issues.Shower's Pass: Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage.Fickle Hill Road: 3000-5000 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down.Coffee Creek: Closed from mile post 1.00 to 1.25. due to flooding .Meridian: Closed from mile post 0.92 to 0.50. due to flooding.Camp Weott: Closed completely due to flooding.Norton Road: Closed due to tree with downed power wires.Turner Road: Tree across both power and phoneline; nearest cross street is Central Avenue.Halfway Avenue at Barnett: Tree in road with PGE wires.Kneeland Road: Down to 1 lane at mile marker 37.0 due to active slide.Greenwood Heights: Down to 1 lane at 1985 Greenwood Height Road due to low power lines. Down to one lane at 2965 Greenwood Heights due to large root wad in road.Cannibal Island Road, post mile marker 3: Closed due to flood debris at 3 miles west of Eel River Drive.Jack Shaw Road: Closed half a mile past the bridge due to slide.Crannell Road: Closed due to flooding at pm 0.10.Bald Mountain Road: Nearest intersection Maple Creek, closed to numerous big trees in AT&T lines .pm 0.00 to near 4 mile.Butler Valley Road: Open, but no large vehicles advised due to low hanging wires. AT&T is responding but we are suggesting no vehicles taller that 7 feet should use this road.