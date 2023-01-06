EPD Investigating Dead Body Found in Recycling

MEDIA RELEASE
January 6, 2023
Subject: Death Investigation
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
The Eureka Police Department has identified the adult deceased female and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Coroner will be working to notify next of kin. An autopsy will be scheduled to aid in further investigation. This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bailey at (707) 441-4215.