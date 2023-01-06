News

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 6, 2023

Community / Crime / Government

EPD Investigating Dead Body Found in Recycling

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM

The Eureka Police Department has launched an investigation after a dead body was found among recycling dropped off at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a hauling truck.

According to a press release, EPD was notified of the female body yesterday at about 10:45 a.m. The body has been identified, according to EPD, and an autopsy will be scheduled. Based on the hauler's pickup route, EPD believe the body had been hauled from within city limits.

The Times-Standard was first to report the body's discovery yesterday.

EPD declined to release further information or answer whether there were signs of trauma on the body or classify its investigation. Additionally, the department declined to answer specific questions about the location of the hauler's route or whether it was commercial or residential.

"This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bailey at (707) 441-4215," EPD's press release concludes.

See the full press release copied below:



MEDIA RELEASE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 6, 2023
Subject: Death Investigation
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
The Eureka Police Department has identified the adult deceased female and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Coroner will be working to notify next of kin. An autopsy will be scheduled to aid in further investigation. This is an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bailey at (707) 441-4215.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 5, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 1
Through Mark Larson’s Lens

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation