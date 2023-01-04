FOURTH UPDATED: 101 Shut Down from Trinidad to Orick, Widespread Outages, Multiple Road Closures as Storm Hits

click to enlarge Caltrans

Scenes from U.S. Highway 101 in the closure area between Trinidad and Orick.

Upper Bear River Road in the King Range of Southwest Humboldt County.

THIRD UPDATE:



Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statewide emergency declaration “to support response and recovery efforts to the large winter storm sweeping through the state,” according to his office. The State Operations Center has also been activated to the highest level.



“We anticipate this may be one of the most challenging storms in California,” a tweet from the state Office of Emergency Services states. “The SOC is a critical hub to direct activities and harness the expertise of the whole of state government.”



The Humboldt County Office has issued a hazardous weather alert, warning people to stay away from downed powerlines, which may be live and to use "extreme caution while traveling."



"Do not drive through flooded roadways. Only call 9-1-1 for immediate emergencies," the alert states. "For current state road conditions, call 1-800-427-7623 or visit roads.dot.ca.gov. For county road conditions, visit humboldtgov.org/1422. To report a gas leak or inquire about power restoration, contact PG&E at: 1-800-743-5000."



from Seawood Drive near Trinidad to Orick is completely shut down "due to multiple downed trees." There is no current estimation for reopening.







downed tree, according to county Public Works.

A strong storm system will bring heavy rainfall to the area from early Wednesday morning through Thursday evening. The heaviest rainfall totals are expected across Trinity, Mendocino, Lake, and southern Humboldt counties," the NWS states in a post. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, streams, creeks, and other low-lying areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, further exacerbating road flooding. Mud and rock slides will be possible in mountainous terrain. Avoid travel if possible."



Schools in the Southern Humboldt Unified School District are closed, according to the Humboldt County Office of Education. Most of the other districts are still on winter break.





Sequoia Park and Cooper Gulch Park are closed through Jan. 6 due to severe weather conditions and the Sequoia Park Zoo has announced it is closed today.





Eagle Lane: Closed. Eagle Lane closed near Norton Road due to downed trees blocking off roadway; trees will be removed as soon as possible.



Walker Point Road: Tree and Power lines down on the 1400 Block of Walker Point Road. Cal Fire has been dispatched and PG&E has been contacted.



Butler Valley Road/Kneeland Road: Tree debris covering Panther Gap Road. Trees down on Butler Valley Road, North of Kneeland Road, trees will be cleared as soon as possible.



Greenwood Heights/His Lane: Tree debris covering Panther Gap Road. Tree down on Greenwood Heights at His Lane and will be cleared as soon as possible.



Bald Mountain Road Closed Near Maple Creek Road due to downed trees blocking roadway.

McKinleyville: Traffic lights down in McKinleyville. Temporary stop signs will be set up, please treat stop signs like a four way stop. Drive with caution.



Central Avenue/Bella Vista Road: Road Closed at Central Avenue and Bella Vista Road due to a downed tree blocking all of Central Avenue.



Woody Road: Closed due to downed trees on power and communication lines.

Kneeland Road: Tree down/Powerlines down on Kneeland Road at Greenwood Heights. PG&E has been notified and the issue will be cleared as soon as possible; drive with caution and use other routes.







