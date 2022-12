Oops! Correction: U.S. 101 is not closed. In fact, it is fully open.



Route 1 IS closed near Russian Gulch State Park (PM 53.04) in Mendocino County due to downed power lines. https://t.co/eFQu65SHHt pic.twitter.com/ZA3rduUDlm — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) December 28, 2022

Caltrans District 1 reports that U.S. Highway 101 is in fact fully open and that it's State Route 1 that's closed due to power lines being down.