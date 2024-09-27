NCJ Preview

Friday, September 27, 2024

NCJ Preview: Fentanyl Fatalities, Restaurant Openings and Festival History

Posted By on Fri, Sep 27, 2024 at 11:25 AM

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, Arts and Features Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill talks about the three new restaurants coming to Arcata. And California Journalism Fellow Kelby McIntosh covers News Editor Thadeus Greenson’s story on the decrease in fentanyl deaths in Humboldt County. Read all this and more in the latest issue of the North Coast Journal!

A Trio of Arcata Soft Openings

After a Years-long Spike, Humboldt’s Overdose Deaths Seeing Sharp Drop

North Country Fair Turns 50

All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of the Journal or on our website at: northcoastjournal.com/.


