NCJ Preview: Fentanyl Fatalities, Restaurant Openings and Festival History

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, Arts and Features
Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill talks about the three new restaurants coming to
Arcata. And California Journalism Fellow Kelby McIntosh covers News Editor
Thadeus Greenson’s story on the decrease in fentanyl deaths in Humboldt County.
Read all this and more in the latest issue of the North Coast Journal!
Bio:
Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.