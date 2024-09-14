Dam Removal, a Food Hub and Nuclear Energy

This week we've got an update on Klamath Dam removal and restoration, as well as the story of how a kitchen and a lot aim to boost small food businesses. Finally, we're looking at an upcoming discussion of bringing power a from far-flung nuclear plant to Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.