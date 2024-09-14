NCJ Preview

Archives | RSS

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Business / Economy / Environment / Natural Resources / Food

Dam Removal, a Food Hub and Nuclear Energy

Posted By on Sat, Sep 14, 2024 at 11:45 AM

This week we've got an update on Klamath Dam removal and restoration, as well as the story of how a kitchen and a lot aim to boost small food businesses. Finally, we're looking at an upcoming discussion of bringing power a from far-flung nuclear plant to Humboldt. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
Bio:
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in NCJ Preview

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Sep 12, 2024 vol XXXV issue 37
River Runs The Free

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation