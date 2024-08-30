Mad River Hospital's birth center to close and CCC's Chili Champs

This week's episode of the NCJ Preview features tag-team action! As arts & features editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill and California Local Journalism fellow Kelby McIntosh discuss The Journal cover story 'Loss' written by news editor Thadeus Greenson. As well as catching you up on the Humboldt County Fair chili cookoff and other competition hijinks. Watch all this and more on the NCJ Preview!
Bio:
Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.