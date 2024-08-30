NCJ Preview

Friday, August 30, 2024

Mad River Hospital's birth center to close and CCC's Chili Champs

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2024 at 12:51 PM

This week's episode of the NCJ Preview features tag-team action! As arts & features editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill and California Local Journalism fellow Kelby McIntosh discuss The Journal cover story 'Loss' written by news editor Thadeus Greenson. As well as catching you up on the Humboldt County Fair chili cookoff and other competition hijinks. Watch all this and more on the NCJ Preview!

READ FULL STORIES HERE:
Loss
CCC's Chili Champs

All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of the Journal or on our website at: www.northcoastjournal.com/

Kelby McIntosh
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

‘Loss’

