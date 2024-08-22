NCJ Preview

Archives | RSS

Thursday, August 22, 2024

NCJ Preview: Freeing Aaron Bjorkstrand, City Manager Merritt Perry and more...

Posted By on Thu, Aug 22, 2024 at 12:47 PM

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, Arts and Features Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill discusses News Editor Thadeus Greenson’s cover story, "Freeing Aaron Bjorkstrand," and #tradwife content on social media. California Local Journalism fellow Kelby McIntosh is also on hand to talk about the new Arcata City Manager Merritt Perry. Read all this and more in the latest issue of the North Coast Journal!

READ FULL STORIES HERE
Freeing Aaron Bjorkstrand
Merritt Perry Begins Tenure as Arcata's City Manager
Trog Wife

All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of the Journal or on our website at: northcoastjournal.com/.


  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kelby McIntosh
Bio:
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in NCJ Preview

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 22, 2024 vol XXXV issue 34
Freeing Aaron Bjorkstrand

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation