NCJ Preview: Teen Court, Jacobs’ School Update, and Asia’s Best

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, news editor Thadeus Greenson talks about digital editor Kimberly Wear's story on teen courts and offers an update the Jacobs middle school deal. Arts and features Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill also talks about the new Asia’s Best grocery store in Fortuna. Read all this and more in the latest issue of the North Coast Journal!
Bio:
Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.