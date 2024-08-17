NCJ Preview

Archives | RSS

Saturday, August 17, 2024

NCJ Preview: Teen Court, Jacobs’ School Update, and Asia’s Best

Posted By on Sat, Aug 17, 2024 at 11:14 AM

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, news editor Thadeus Greenson talks about digital editor Kimberly Wear's story on teen courts and offers an update the Jacobs middle school deal. Arts and features Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill also talks about the new Asia’s Best grocery store in Fortuna. Read all this and more in the latest issue of the North Coast Journal!

READ FULL STORIES HERE
A Jury of Their Peers
Eureka City School $6 Million Jacobs’ Deal is Dead
Asia's Best Brings a Pan-Asian Hub to Fortuna

All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of the Journal or on our website at: northcoastjournal.com.


  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Kelby McIntosh
Bio:
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in NCJ Preview

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Aug 15, 2024 vol XXXV issue 33
A Jury of Their Peers

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation