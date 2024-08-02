NCJ Preview

Friday, August 2, 2024

NCJ Preview: Best Of Humboldt 2024 & Cal Poly Protester Prosecution Update

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2024 at 1:05 PM

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, the band is back together as News Editor Thadeus Greenson talks about the new info that has the DA declining to prosecute Cal Poly pro-Palestine protestors. As well as  talking Best Of Humboldt 2024 with Arts & Features Editor Jennifer Fumiko Cahill. These stories and more can be found in our latest issues of The Journal, out now!

READ FULL STORIES HERE:
Best Of Humboldt 2024
Regrettably Deficient
All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of the Journal or on our website at: northcoastjournal.com/.

About The Author

Kelby McIntosh
Bio:
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

In Print This Week: Aug 1, 2024 vol XXXV issue 31
Best of Humboldt 2024

