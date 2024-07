On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, we’re joined by news editor Thadeus Greenson to talk about his cover story interview with North Coast Congressmember Jared Huffam on Project 2025, as well as the massive volunteer effort led by local dentist Ted Lewis to put on a free two-day medical, vision, and dental clinic. California Local Journalism fellow Kelby McIntosh also fills you in on Simona Carini’s coverage of the Sea Goat Farmstand in McKinleyville.

More than a Farmstand

Humboldt Lines Up for Free Care

Huffman Talks Project 2025

All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of The Journal or on our website at: www.northcoastjournal.com