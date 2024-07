In this episode of the NCJ Preview, we discuss the November Ballot, the rise of Taxes across Humboldt County, and Obento's move into a new, longstanding Arcata location.



2024 California Ballot Measures: What You Need to Know

The Tax Men Cometh

What's Good

