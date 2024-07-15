NCJ Preview

Monday, July 15, 2024

No Safe Parking in Arcata and What’s Good at the Friday Night Market

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2024 at 10:34 AM

This week on the NCJ Preview, we talk about the food pick you should be looking for at the Friday Night Market, and how Humboldt's only program, the Arcata House Partnership is coming to a close. As well as, introducing the Journals new reporter, Kelby McIntosh! Links down bellow👇🏼

Read the full story 📰
What's Good at the Friday Night Market
https://www.northcoastjournal.com/eat...

No Safe Parking
https://www.northcoastjournal.com/new...

About The Author

Kelby McIntosh
Bio:
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

